The European Union rights agency has called for reforms "to stamp out racism in policing" across the bloc, including collecting data better to assess the problem.

People of different ethnic backgrounds experience racist comments, more frequent stops and even violence, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) found in its first comprehensive EU-wide study on racism in policing published on Wednesday.

Among its recommendations was the better collection of data. It found "most EU countries do not collect official data on racist incidents involving the police or they do not record them properly".

"The lack of national data makes it difficult to fully assess the magnitude of the problem and design effective responses," it said.

Only the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands publish data regularly or upon request.

Ethnic profiling