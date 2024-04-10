WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU study finds widespread racist policing practices
The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights finds widespread racism in European policing, with ethnic minorities experiencing profiling, violence, and discrimination.
EU study finds widespread racist policing practices
Only the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands publish data regularly or upon request. / Photo: AP
April 10, 2024

The European Union rights agency has called for reforms "to stamp out racism in policing" across the bloc, including collecting data better to assess the problem.

People of different ethnic backgrounds experience racist comments, more frequent stops and even violence, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) found in its first comprehensive EU-wide study on racism in policing published on Wednesday.

Among its recommendations was the better collection of data. It found "most EU countries do not collect official data on racist incidents involving the police or they do not record them properly".

"The lack of national data makes it difficult to fully assess the magnitude of the problem and design effective responses," it said.

Only the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands publish data regularly or upon request.

RelatedFrance must address 'deep' police racism — UN

Ethnic profiling

Recommended

The report also found a lack of recruitment policies to improve ethnic diversity.

"Incidents of ethnic profiling and excessive use of force are expressions of racism in policing that EU countries need to address," FRA director Sirpa Rautio said.

"We call on EU countries and police authorities to take urgent action to stamp out racism in policing."

FRA also noted that racism in policing has "far-reaching effects, fuelling social exclusion and harming trust in police forces".

In a report last year, FRA found black people in the 27 EU countries face increasing levels of discrimination, with nearly half, or 45 percent, of respondents in an EU survey saying they have been affected by racism, up from 39 percent in 2016.

The highest levels of discrimination were found in Germany and Austria, where over 70 percent of those surveyed said they are exposed to racism.

Related'Law kills': Tens of thousands protest racism, police brutality in France
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington