The Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) hails Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts following the fall of Syria’s Assad regime.

Ali Mohammad Al-Sallabi prayed for President Erdogan, praising him on Sunday on his social media account.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye is a blessing from Allah [God] to the Turkish people and to defenceless populations. O Allah, elevate his name among those who bring reform,” he said.

“The sun of freedom is shining in Syria, and we pray to Allah to grant them security, stability, justice and peace,” he added, noting that the Syrian people have liberated the country with unity and discipline.