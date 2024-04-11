Apple is nearing the production of M4 computer processors which would have AI processing capabilities and plans to update every Mac model with it, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is aiming to release the updated computers late this year and early next year, and they would include new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis, the report said on Thursday.

PC makers have been in a slump since the end of a pandemic-era boom in sales for working and learning from home.

The industry has pinned its hopes of a revival on a new generation of laptops and desktops with more powerful chips that can handle artificial intelligence tasks such as summarising documents without having to send data to the cloud.

Related EU hits Apple with record $2B antitrust fine in Spotify case

Intel chips

Intel is preparing such chips, as are rivals including Qualcomm.