WORLD
3 MIN READ
Apple prepares AI-powered M4 chip for Mac lineup — report
The new upgrade is expected to reach all Mac models, including iMacs, MacBooks and Mac minis.
Apple prepares AI-powered M4 chip for Mac lineup — report
Apple to produce M4 computer processors with AI capabilities / Others
April 11, 2024

Apple is nearing the production of M4 computer processors which would have AI processing capabilities and plans to update every Mac model with it, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is aiming to release the updated computers late this year and early next year, and they would include new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis, the report said on Thursday.

PC makers have been in a slump since the end of a pandemic-era boom in sales for working and learning from home.

The industry has pinned its hopes of a revival on a new generation of laptops and desktops with more powerful chips that can handle artificial intelligence tasks such as summarising documents without having to send data to the cloud.

RelatedEU hits Apple with record $2B antitrust fine in Spotify case

Intel chips

Intel is preparing such chips, as are rivals including Qualcomm.

Recommended

Reuters has reported that Nvidia also plans to use its strength in AI chips to jump into the PC market with a new chip as early as 2025.

Apple is planning to highlight the AI processing capabilities of the new chips, and how they'll integrate with the next version of macOS, according to the Bloomberg report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes ahead of Apple's annual developers conference in June, and reports said the iPhone maker could announce a new AI partnership and unveil significant changes to the iOS.

Mac sales fell 27 percent in Apple's most recent fiscal year ended in September.

Apple in October unveiled the current-generation M3 chips and the new MacBook Pro and iMac computers that were getting them.

RelatedApple's pricey Vision Pro headset up for grabs with mixed reviews
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington