Scientists at a United Nations conference in Spain have called for more research into the sharp rise in ocean temperatures which they warn could have devastating consequences.

"The changes are happening so fast that we are not able to keep pace with the impact," the executive secretary of UNESCO's intergovernmental oceanographic commission, Vidar Helgesen, told AFP on the sidelines of the three-day "Ocean Decade" conference in Barcelona on Friday.

"It calls for a much stronger effort to observe and research in real time and a much closer collaboration between science and policy-making," he said, adding that "tackling ocean warming is a burning issue".

The gathering, which ended Friday, brought together around 1,500 scientists and representatives of governments and environmental organisations to discuss the protection of oceans.

The European Union's climate monitor Copernicus said Tuesday that average sea surface temperatures had set a new record high in March of just over 21 degrees Celsius.

Oceans cover 70 percent of the planet and have kept the Earth's surface liveable by absorbing 90 percent of the excess heat produced by carbon pollution from human activity since the dawn of the industrial age.

Underestimated future warming?

"The ocean has a much greater thermal capacity than the atmosphere; it absorbs much more heat, but it cannot absorb it ad infinitum," said Cristina Gonzalez Haro, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute of Marine Sciences.