Chancellor Olaf Scholz kicked off a three-day tour of China to shore up ties with Germany's top trade partner and address rifts over issues including Chinese trade practices and its support for Russia.

The chancellor's longest visit to any state since taking office is likely to be overshadowed by Iran's attack on Israel, and it is also being watched for how much Germany backs the European Union's probe into Chinese state subsidies for electric vehicle makers, which has emerged as a contentious issue.

Scholz, who is travelling with several German CEOs, started his trip on Sunday in the southwestern megacity of Chongqing. He will also go to Shanghai and Beijing where he is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Related Germany cautions about spying 'risks' with some China students

Upon arrival, Scholz condemned the Iranian strikes on Israel "in the strongest possible terms," his spokesperson said. Scholz was kept informed of developments in the Middle East on the flight, government sources said.

German officials said Beijing could play a positive role in cooling the rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East.

China played a mediating role between Iran and Saudi Arabia last year, and Reuters reported China had asked Iran to help rein in attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis, or risk harming business relations with Beijing.

Still, Berlin's overall stance on China has become more critical since the war in Ukraine.