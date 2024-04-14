TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges de-escalation following Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel
Emphasising that Israel's war against Palestine's Gaza lies at the root of the problem, top diplomat Hakan Fidan urges world leaders to avoid further escalation in calls to Iranian, UK counterpart and US secretary.
The Iranian retaliation was triggered by an Israeli air strike in Syria, which claimed the lives of Iranian generals. / Photo of Hakan Fidan: AA Archive
April 14, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian following Iran’s drone attack on Israel, during which Tehran launched 300 drones and missiles.

Fidan emphasised Türkiye's desire to avoid further escalation in the region following the retaliatory attack against Israel late on Saturday and conveyed that Ankara wishes for actions that could escalate tension to cease, diplomatic sources reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, for his part, indicated that the retaliatory operation against Israel has concluded.

While reassuring that Tehran does not intend to launch a new operation unless provoked, Amirabdollahian also warned of a stronger response in the event of another attack on Iran.

Calling on Western nations to step in

Later on Sunday, Fidan also spoke to the United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reiterating Ankara's longstanding concern that the crisis could escalate into a regional conflict.

Emphasising that Israel's war against Palestine's Gaza lies at the root of the problem, Fidan called for an immediate ceasefire and the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Warning that the crisis will otherwise continue to grow, Fidan also urged the Western nations that hold influence over Tel Aviv to take the right stance.

Fidan earlier held a phone call with his UK counterpart David Cameron as well, during which both officials agreed that the region should not see any further escalation.

'Decisive response'

The Iranian retaliation was triggered by an Israeli air strike on Tehran's consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1. The attack killed seven Iranian military officials, including a senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

It drew sharp reactions from the Iranian government officials who vowed a "decisive response."

The barrage of drones and missiles marks the first instance of Iran launching an attack directly from its own territory against Israel.

The attack has sparked concerns among those who fear that Israel's potential response against Iran could trigger yet another escalation in the already volatile region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
