Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian following Iran’s drone attack on Israel, during which Tehran launched 300 drones and missiles.

Fidan emphasised Türkiye's desire to avoid further escalation in the region following the retaliatory attack against Israel late on Saturday and conveyed that Ankara wishes for actions that could escalate tension to cease, diplomatic sources reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, for his part, indicated that the retaliatory operation against Israel has concluded.

While reassuring that Tehran does not intend to launch a new operation unless provoked, Amirabdollahian also warned of a stronger response in the event of another attack on Iran.

Calling on Western nations to step in

Later on Sunday, Fidan also spoke to the United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reiterating Ankara's longstanding concern that the crisis could escalate into a regional conflict.

Emphasising that Israel's war against Palestine's Gaza lies at the root of the problem, Fidan called for an immediate ceasefire and the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

Warning that the crisis will otherwise continue to grow, Fidan also urged the Western nations that hold influence over Tel Aviv to take the right stance.