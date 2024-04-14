The Turkish foreign ministry has reiterated Ankara's longstanding warnings over the potential expansion and escalation of Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry cited Israel's attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1, which was deemed a violation of international law, as a significant factor justifying Türkiye's concerns.

It pointed to Iran's subsequent retaliation and the unfolding events as indicative of the potential for rapid escalation into a regional conflict.

"Before these events, Türkiye had engaged with both Iranian and US authorities, urging restraint," it added, underlining Ankara's ongoing efforts to communicate with Iranian authorities and Western nations with influence over Israel to call for de-escalation.

The ministry highlighted that Türkiye had "facilitated communications between the parties involved, aiming to ensure that any responses were proportionate".

The statement further emphasised Ankara's commitment to preventing any processes that could destabilise the region further, or lead to wider global conflicts.

The ministry assured that developments are being closely monitored in coordination with relevant institutions, with regular updates provided to the president on security threats to the country.