China has said its defence minister called for greater "trust" between Beijing and Washington in their defence chiefs' first substantive talks in nearly 18 months.

"China and the United States should... take peace as the most precious, stability as the most important," Dong Jun told US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, according to a Beijing readout, adding they should "gradually build up mutual trust between the two militaries".

"The military sphere is the key... to stabilising the development of the relationship and preventing major crises from occurring," Dong said.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are "committed to promoting the stabilisation and improvement of bilateral relations", the defence chief said. He also warned the US about Taiwan, an island that Beijing says is its breakaway province which will be reunited with mainland China one day.

"Dong Jun emphasised that the Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests," the Defence Ministry readout said.

The Chinese military, he warned, "will never sit idly by all 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities" or "external connivance and support" for it.

He also urged the US to respect his country's position on the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely, and tensions have flared in recent months.

"The US side should recognise China's firm position, respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, and take practical actions to safeguard regional peace," Dong said.