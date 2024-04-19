Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke over the phone to discuss the recent developments in the region, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

The sources on Friday said that the phone call was made at the request of the Iranian side, without sharing further information.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it is "closely" monitoring the recent developments in the region, and called on all parties to refrain from steps that could lead to a wider conflict.

"In light of the latest developments, it is becoming increasingly evident that the tensions that were initially caused by Israel's illegal attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus risk turning into a permanent conflict," a ministry statement said.