TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Romanian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
The candidacy of Romanian President Klaus Iohannis for the NATO secretary general's position is also discussed during the meeting.
Turkish, Romanian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
Erdogan said it is necessary to enhance high-level dialogue between the two countries, suggesting that the establishment of a bilateral High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism would be beneficial for this purpose. / Photo: AA
April 19, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis spoke over phone to discuss bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan said it is necessary to enhance high-level dialogue between the two countries, suggesting that the establishment of a bilateral High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism would be beneficial for this purpose, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.

The candidacy of Iohannis for the NATO secretary general's position was also discussed during the meeting.

Recommended

"A secretary general, who will serve the security and interests of NATO countries in the face of global and regional challenges, especially terrorism, strengthen the unity of the alliance, preserve and enrich the spirit of solidarity, and prioritise NATO's primary role in defence and security-related consultations, should be elected," Erdogan stressed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan