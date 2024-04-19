Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis spoke over phone to discuss bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan said it is necessary to enhance high-level dialogue between the two countries, suggesting that the establishment of a bilateral High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism would be beneficial for this purpose, the Communications Directorate said in a statement on Friday.

The candidacy of Iohannis for the NATO secretary general's position was also discussed during the meeting.