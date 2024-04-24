The aid organisation Utopia 56 and the French Human Rights League (LDH) in France have filed a complaint against former Frontex Director Fabrice Leggeri on Tuesday, accusing him of complicity in "crimes against humanity and torture."

Utopia 56 and LDH said the Mediterranean has become the most "deadly migration route" in recent years.

The statement highlighted that 16,272 migrants died in the Mediterranean between January 2015 and April 2022, noting that these deaths did not occur "by chance."

The statement claimed that the EU's border protection agency Frontex, particularly under Leggeri's leadership, played a key part in these crimes.