Aid organisations file complaint against ex-chief of EU border agency
Aid organisation Utopia 56, French Human Rights League accuse former Frontex head Leggeri of human rights violations.
Leggeri resigned from his post at Frontex on April 29, 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 24, 2024

The aid organisation Utopia 56 and the French Human Rights League (LDH) in France have filed a complaint against former Frontex Director Fabrice Leggeri on Tuesday, accusing him of complicity in "crimes against humanity and torture."

Utopia 56 and LDH said the Mediterranean has become the most "deadly migration route" in recent years.

The statement highlighted that 16,272 migrants died in the Mediterranean between January 2015 and April 2022, noting that these deaths did not occur "by chance."

The statement claimed that the EU's border protection agency Frontex, particularly under Leggeri's leadership, played a key part in these crimes.

The statement also noted that Utopia 56 and LDH filed a complaint against Leggeri on the grounds that he was complicit in the aforementioned "crimes against humanity and torture."

Leggeri resigned from his post at Frontex on April 29, 2022.

He is ranked third on the candidate list of the far-right National Rally Party in France for the European Parliament elections to be held on June 6-9.

