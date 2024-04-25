WORLD
4 MIN READ
Apple under fire as DRC accuses tech giant of exploiting minerals
Attorneys representing Democratic Republic of Congo allege that Apple has been acquiring minerals illicitly from DRC for its "global supply chain" and its Macs, iPhones, and other products are "tainted by the blood of the Congolese people".
Apple under fire as DRC accuses tech giant of exploiting minerals
Cobalt, vital for smart phone battery production, is primarily sourced from DRC that provides over 70% of global supply.  / Photo: AP
April 25, 2024

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has sent a formal notice to Apple accusing the tech giant of using "illegally exploited" minerals extracted from the country's embattled east in its products, lawyers representing the African country said.

The Paris-based lawyers for the DRC accused Apple of purchasing minerals smuggled from the DRC into neighbouring Rwanda, where they are laundered and "integrated into the global supply chain".

Contacted by the AFP news agency, Apple France said they wanted to study all the elements of the formal cease and desist notice — a prelude to possible legal action by the DRC —to be able to respond.

"Based on our due diligence efforts... we found no reasonable basis for concluding that any of the smelters or refiners of 3TG (tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold) determined to be in our supply chain as of December 31, 2023, directly or indirectly financed or benefited armed groups in the DRC or an adjoining country," it said.

'Blood minerals'

The DRC's mineral-rich Great Lakes region has been wracked by violence since regional wars in the 1990s, with tensions reheating in late 2021 when March 23 Movement (M23) rebels began recapturing swathes of territory.

The DRC, the UN and Western countries accuse Rwanda of supporting rebel groups, including M23, in a bid to control the region's vast mineral resources, an allegation Kigali denies.

"Apple has sold technology made with minerals sourced from a region whose population is being devastated by grave human rights violations," the DRC's lawyers wrote.

Sexual violence, armed attacks and widespread corruption at sites providing minerals to Apple are just some of the claims levelled in the letter.

Recommended

Macs, iPhones, and other Apple products are "tainted by the blood of the Congolese people", the DRC's lawyers said.

70% of the world's cobalt

Recently, a US federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit targeting Apple, Google, Tesla, and other tech giants over alleged child labour in cobalt mining in DRC.

Despite the plaintiffs having legal standing, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that they failed to meet the necessary legal criteria to proceed with their claims against the companies.

As nations globally shift towards clean energy, the demand for lithium-ion batteries, essential for powering smartphones, laptops, and electric vehicles, is soaring. Cobalt, crucial for these batteries, primarily originates from DRC, supplying over 70 percent of the world's cobalt.

However, up to 30 percent is sourced from "artisanal mines," where thousands of freelance miners toil in conditions described as "subhuman" and "degrading," earning only a few dollars daily.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington