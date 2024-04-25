Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakhstan’s visiting premier have discussed regional and global issues, Israel’s months-long attacks on Gaza, and developments in the region.

Erdogan received Olzhas Bektenov at the presidential complex on Thursday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, regional and global issues, Israel's attacks on Gaza, and the recent situation in the region,” says the Turkish Communications Directorate on X.

Underlining that the Israeli government is trying to escalate conflicts across the region, Erdogan stressed the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and enhanced collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“President Erdogan also stated that it is important to develop relations with Kazakhstan in counter-terrorism, the economy, and other areas, particularly the defence industry,” the directorate added.

Cooperation in mining and electricity