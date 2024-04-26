Voters flocked to polling stations in the second phase of India’s marathon general elections, officials said Friday.

Indian Election Commission authorities posted pictures of voting taking place which began in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories.

Polling opened at 7 a.m. Indian Standard Time (0130GMT) and will close 6 p.m. IST (1230GMT) in most states, according to election officials.

Over 158 million people are eligible to vote in the second phase of the elections.

In total, there will be 1,202 candidates in the fray.

Ahead of the second phase of voting, the Indian Election Commission said it was all geared up, with weather conditions predicted to be within normal ranges.

“For the convenience for voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations, including facilities, to deal with hot weather conditions,” it said.