TRT Español be beneficial for Türkiye, Spanish-speaking countries — Altun
The platform is part of Türkiye's "vision to promote rights and justice in as many languages as possible," says Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
TRT Español will provide news and content tailored to the Spanish-speaking audience, a primary language spoken in more than 20 countries across the globe. / Others
April 26, 2024

TRT, the national public broadcaster of Türkiye, has launched its Spanish-language digital news platform TRT Español as part of the First TRT Spanish-Speaking Countries Broadcast Summit.

"We hope TRT Español will be beneficial for us and Spanish-speaking countries," Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, addressing the launch ceremony in Istanbul on Friday.

Adding that the platform is part of Türkiye's vision to promote rights and justice in as many languages as possible, Altun vowed that Turkish media will "continue fighting against oppression and give a voice to those who are oppressed."

TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci also addressed the event, saying TRT Español "ushers in a new era" for Türkiye in Latin America and Spain.

"From Spain to Latin America, Türkiye is cementing its relations in the region," he stressed, adding that TRT is also strengthening relations with broadcasters there.

Under the slogan "The Place Where People Matter," TRT Spanish aims to merge two cultural spheres with an independent news vision, presenting global events with a unique perspective.

Content tailored to Spanish speakers

The Spanish-Speaking Countries Broadcast Summit commenced on Thursday with a workshop for journalists from Spanish-speaking countries.

The workshop, titled "International Journalism," focused on topics such as impartial journalism, public expectations, international relations, and the political impact of media, encouraging discussions and idea exchanges.

Various panels will also be held on Friday afternoon, ranging from "Strengthening Mutual Understanding through TV Series: Türkiye and Spanish-speaking Countries," to "The Changing Face of Global News Flow: Amplifying the Voice of Spanish-speaking Countries for Global Understanding and Equality."

TRT Español will provide news and content tailored to the Spanish-speaking audience, a primary language spoken in more than 20 countries across the globe.

Previously, TRT launched TRT Francais, TRT Balkan, which broadcasts in three languages, and TRT Afrika, providing coverage in four languages.

SOURCE:TRT World
