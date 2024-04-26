TRT, the national public broadcaster of Türkiye, has launched its Spanish-language digital news platform TRT Español as part of the First TRT Spanish-Speaking Countries Broadcast Summit.

"We hope TRT Español will be beneficial for us and Spanish-speaking countries," Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, addressing the launch ceremony in Istanbul on Friday.

Adding that the platform is part of Türkiye's vision to promote rights and justice in as many languages as possible, Altun vowed that Turkish media will "continue fighting against oppression and give a voice to those who are oppressed."

TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci also addressed the event, saying TRT Español "ushers in a new era" for Türkiye in Latin America and Spain.

"From Spain to Latin America, Türkiye is cementing its relations in the region," he stressed, adding that TRT is also strengthening relations with broadcasters there.

Under the slogan "The Place Where People Matter," TRT Spanish aims to merge two cultural spheres with an independent news vision, presenting global events with a unique perspective.