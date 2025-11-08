The UN Human Rights Office in Sudan has warned that Al Fasher has become a city engulfed in grief as brutal RSF attacks escalate, leaving civilians trapped and suffering atrocities on an unimaginable scale.

"Over the past ten days, Al Fasher has witnessed an escalation of brutal attacks. It has become a city of grief," Li Fung, UN Human Rights Representative in Sudan, said on Saturday in a video published on X.

"Civilians who survived 18 months of siege and hostilities are now enduring atrocities of an unimaginable scale," she continued.

"Hundreds have been killed, including women, children and the wounded, who sought safety in hospitals and schools. Entire families were cut down as they fled. Others have simply vanished."

The UN representative said that thousands have been detained, including medical personnel and journalists.

"The grim reality of sexual violence is ever-present," Fung said. "This illustrates that there are no safe routes to leave Al Fasher and there are serious protection risks to those who remain trapped in the city, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, those with chronic health conditions and the wounded.

"What we are witnessing is not chaos. It is a systematic assault on human life and dignity. Brutal attacks, often on the basis of ethnicity," Fung added.