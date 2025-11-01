The White House said it restricted access for media pass holders to a key workspace known as the "Upper Press" without an appointment, citing the need to protect "sensitive material."

According to a memorandum issued by the National Security Council (NSC) on Friday, members of the media are prohibited from entering Room 140 in the West Wing, also known as the "Upper Press," without an appointment.

The policy, effective immediately, aims to "ensure adherence to best practices pertaining to access to sensitive material," it said.

The memo noted that recent "structural changes" to the NSC have made the White House responsible for directing all communications, including on national security matters, resulting in the handling of sensitive information by communications staff.

"In order to protect such material, and maintain coordination between National Security Council Staff and White House Communications Staff, members of the press are no longer permitted to access Room 140 without prior approval in the form of an appointment with an authorised White House Staff Member," said the document.

Reporters may continue to engage freely with media aides in the Lower Press area outside the briefing room, it added.