NATO's Rutte: Alliance 'absolutely unbeatable,' no one would dare attack a member
During a visit to Bucharest, the NATO chief praises Romania’s role in Black Sea security and vows continued vigilance amid Russian drone incursions.
NATO Chief Rutte praises the alliance's growing cooperation with the European Union on developing anti-drone technologies. / AP
November 5, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the alliance’s unity and collective strength make it “absolutely unbeatable,” expressing confidence that no adversary would dare attack any member state.

Speaking alongside Romanian President Nicusor Dan in Bucharest on Wednesday, Rutte underscored NATO’s core principle of collective defence.

“If this country were under attack, there would be 31 other nations coming to the rescue of Romania. This is how NATO works,” he said. “And I think this makes us unbeatable, absolutely unbeatable. And that is why I believe that nobody will ever try.”

Rutte commended Romania for its “steadfast” role within the alliance and its leadership in the strategically vital Black Sea region.

He highlighted Romania’s cooperation with Bulgaria and Türkiye in expanding joint demining and patrol operations in response to security challenges stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Cooperation against Russia

The NATO chief also addressed ongoing Russian drone incursions into Romanian airspace, saying the alliance takes the incidents “extremely seriously.”

“Deterrence is the bedrock of our defence,” he said. “We are making crystal clear that NATO is ready, willing, and able to do what it takes to defend.”

On Washington’s recent adjustments to its troop deployments on the alliance’s eastern flank, including Romania, Rutte downplayed concerns, calling such changes “routine.”

“The US has a big presence in Europe ... These adjustments take place. Please don’t read too much into that,” he said.

He further emphasised NATO’s growing cooperation with the European Union on developing anti-drone technologies, describing their joint efforts as “a powerful combination.”

President Dan reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern defences and boosting defence investment.

Bucharest will host the 2025 NATO Industry Forum on November 5–6, bringing together alliance leaders and defence industry representatives to discuss production, innovation, and cooperation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
