Indian police said they had arrested the social media chief of the country's main opposition party over accusations he doctored a widely shared video during an ongoing national election.

The Congress party's Arun Reddy was detained late Friday in connection with the edited footage, which falsely shows India's powerful interior minister Amit Shah vowing in a campaign speech to end affirmative action policies for millions of poor and low-caste Indians.

Shah is often referred to as the second-most powerful man in India after Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the pair have been close political allies for decades.

Reddy "was arrested yesterday on investigation about a doctored video of the home minister", deputy commissioner of Delhi police Hemant Tiwari told AFP.

"We produced him in the court and he is in police custody."

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed confirmed Reddy's arrest to AFP but denied he was responsible for creating or publishing the clip.

"He is not involved in any doctored video. We are supporting him," she said.

Authorities seized Reddy's electronic devices for forensic verification, the Indian Express newspaper reported Saturday, quoting an unnamed police officer who accused Reddy of having "cropped and edited" the video.

Shah has been campaigning on behalf of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is widely expected to win a third term when India's six-week election concludes next month.

Analysts have long expected Modi to triumph against a fractious alliance of Congress and more than two dozen parties that have yet to name a candidate for prime minister.

His prospects have been further bolstered by several criminal investigations into his opponents and a tax investigation this year that froze Congress's bank accounts.