Mohammed Abo Aseker, a Palestinian receiving treatment for his injuries from the Israeli bombing in Türkiye, is waiting to reunite with his family in war-hit Gaza.

A volunteer for the Turkish Red Crescent in Gaza for nine years, Aseker recalled that he had stepped out of his house to buy milk when the bombing occurred.

The explosion flung him to the ground. "I tried to get up but I couldn't. I heard the loud bang and I crawled to a door nearby.

"The owner of the house took me in … They bandaged my wound. An ambulance took me to the hospital."

His surgery took place under exceptional circumstances.

"My surgery was done on the floor. I had lost a lot of blood. The bone in one of my legs had crushed due to shrapnel and as a result one of my legs was 5 centimeters shorter than the other.

"Then I was brought to Türkiye for treatment. I underwent physical therapy and now I can walk with the support of a cane," he said.

'May Allah bless Türkiye'

Aseker expressed his gratitude to Türkiye.

"First of all, may Allah bless Türkiye. The aid sent by Türkiye reaches the people of Gaza."

He urged the global community to speak out against the atrocities Israel is committing in Palestine.

"The world needs to say 'enough' now. Palestine wants peace; we don't want war anymore. This much bloodshed and tears are enough."