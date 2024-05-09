Ever since Israeli tanks and troops entered Rafah's east, sending desperate Palestinians fleeing north in the besieged territory, displaced Palestinian Marwan al-Masri, sheltering in Rafah, said "life has completely ceased."

"Life has completely ceased in the downtown area of Rafah", said 35-year-old Masri, who has been displaced from northern Gaza.

"The streets are empty of people, and markets are in a state of paralysis", he told the AFP news agency.

"We all feel fear of any advancement in the invasion, as happened in the eastern areas, which are now completely empty of residents".

More than 1.5 million people had crammed into Rafah, a city on Gaza southern border with Egypt, as Israeli forces pushed their way southward from the coastal territory's north during months of war on the Palestinians.

Many in Rafah have been displaced multiple times during the seven-month war, and are now heading back north after Israeli occupation forces issued an ultimatum for tens of thousands of people to flee the city's eastern past.

Masri said he and his relatives "are all tense and frightened" by the incessant shelling that they feel is getting closer to them.

Ibtihal al-Arouqi, who was displaced from Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, said she has found herself once again homeless.

"We emerged from under the rubble of our house in Al-Bureij, and now due to intense shelling in Rafah, my children and I are in the street", she said.

The 39-year-old said that only two weeks ago she gave birth by Caesarean section.

"We don't know where to go. There is no safe place", Arouqi added.

She spoke from west Rafah, where many Palestinians remain.

While it is relatively calmer than the city's heavily bombarded east, the west has also been hit by Israel shelling, an AFP journalist reported.

Both Arouqi and Masri said incessant Israeli shelling has filled the air with dust and smoke that make it hard to breathe.

"The situation in Rafah is chaotic," said Mohammed Abu Mughaiseeb, a medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity in Rafah.

Himself displaced from Gaza City, he described "people carrying their things, mattresses, blankets, kitchen items on trucks" to flee east Rafah.