Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow would do everything to avoid a clash of global powers but would not let itself be threatened, in a speech to mark the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Putin was addressing massed ranks of Russian servicemen on Red Square on Thursday.

"Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash. But at the same time we will not allow anyone to threaten us," Putin said in a short speech as flurries of snow whipped across the vast square.

"Our strategic forces are always in a state of combat readiness."

After calling for a minute of silence, Putin ended with the words: