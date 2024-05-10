Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes he and US President Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements over the war in Gaza after the Biden administration announced it is withholding weapon shipments for Israel.

"We often had our agreements but we've had our disagreements. We've been able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country," Netanyahu said in an interview on the "Dr. Phil Primetime" show.

Acknowledging hundreds of Israeli soldiers were killed in Gaza, Netanyahu said on Thursday there is a need for a civilian government in Gaza, possibly with the support of the UAE and others.

Underscoring his intention to defeat Hamas resistance group in Gaza, which many experts say is impossible, the Israeli prime minister claimed his country destroyed 20 out of Hamas' 24 battalions in Gaza.

There was no immediate reaction from Hamas on Netanyahu's claims.

In a statement released earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu said, "If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails."

Israeli frustration emanates from the US decision to pause a shipment of bombs to Israel amid concerns over their potential use in a full-scale Rafah invasion. US President Joe Biden defended the halt in weapons supplies on Thursday, saying the American bombs were used to kill Palestinian civilians.

Biden said in a CNN interview the US would not supply Israel with certain weapons and artillery shells if its military invades Rafah in southern Gaza where more than 1.5 million people are sheltering.