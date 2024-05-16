TÜRKİYE
Turkish First Lady inspires cancer collaboration for healthier societies
First Lady Emine Erdogan emphasises the critical importance of collaboration in the fight against cancer as she meets with her Sierra Leone counterpart in OIC's program.
“We exchanged views on our common goals and efforts in this regard. We are on the same page regarding the critical importance of collaboration in the fight against cancer," Emine Erdogan said. /Photo: AA / Others
May 16, 2024

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with her Sierra Leone counterpart Fatima Maada Bion in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

The closed-door meeting was part of a high-level regional seminar on Promoting Cancer Awareness and Advocacy Programs in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) African member states.

Bion said on Thursday that they had established a hospital in Nigeria inspired by Emine Erdogan and had named the gynecology department of the hospital after her, according to sources close to the meeting.

Bion also said the spouses of all African leaders take inspiration from Emine Erdogan.

In a post on X, Emine Erdogan described their meeting as fruitful.

“We exchanged views on our common goals and efforts in this regard. We are on the same page regarding the critical importance of collaboration in the fight against cancer. We agree to walk together for healthier and more resilient societies,” she said.

Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in OIC

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, to participate in the Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member African Countries as the guest of honour.

Upon her arrival at Abuja Airport, Emine Erdogan was welcomed by Nigerian Minister of State for Police Affairs Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, Turkish Ambassador to Abuja Hidayet Bayraktar, and his spouse.

She later met with Remi Tinubu, the wife of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a closed-door meeting where Tinubu expressed gratitude for Emine Erdogan's attendance and discussed the impact of her participation on the programme.

The "Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation" is a significant event that builds on the first session held in Istanbul in 2016, spearheaded by Emine Erdogan. She is scheduled to address the opening session as the guest of honour.

