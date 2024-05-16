Türkiye's IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has been providing nearly 85,000 loaves of bread every day to families in tent camps in rural areas of Idlib in Syria.

Zeki Tahiroglu, IHH Syrian Operations Reyhanli regional office coordinator, told Anadolu Agency that thanks to the project, war-affected and needy families can regularly access bread.

Tahiroglu pointed out that the project has been ongoing since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011.

"With the flour and financial aid donations from benefactors in Türkiye and worldwide, we produce 85,000 loaves of bread in seven different bakeries in Idlib, Syria, and distribute them regularly in the camps," said Tahiroglu.