Cooperation and dialogue between Türkiye and the US is of "extreme importance" as the world faces various challenges, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"Türkiye and the United States no doubt have a long-standing relationship" Altun said on Friday in a video message to a panel, Türkiye-US Relations in the Century of Türkiye.

The panel was organised by the Communications Directorates at the Türkevi (Turkish House) in New York City to delve into the history, present state, and future of Türkiye-US relations.

Altun said Türkiye's "constructive" role has "successfully" helped to prevent major and extended crises such as the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine war, and supply chain interruptions.

"Seven months of continuous Israeli aggression represent the most recent development that has significant ramifications for our region and all international actors.

"With that being said, the ongoing attacks by Israel against the Palestinians for over seven months are made up of severe human rights violations. These attacks have also increased global challenges, undermined confidence in peace, and eroded trust in international values," he added.

Stressing that Türkiye "immediately" took action to halt Israeli "massacres" in Gaza, Altun said Ankara remains committed to its diplomatic efforts to find a resolution to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

'Türkiye-US ties hold potential to develop peace'

Türkiye wishes to collaborate with the US in other areas as well, Altun said.

"We strongly believe that the relationship between Türkiye and the US hold potential to develop peace, security, and prosperity-based approaches to regional and global concerns while adhering to the tenets of alliance and strategic partnerships," he said.

Türkiye, a regional and global power, develops "practical and inclusive" policies in response to the challenges it faces, thereby strengthening and enhancing its alliances and partnerships, Altun stated.

Ankara prioritises finding "inclusive and long-lasting" solutions to various domestic and global challenges, with a particular emphasis on irregular migration, terrorism, and refugee issues.

"The stabilising role of Türkiye on the regional and global scale is strengthened by its capabilities, the way it uses these capabilities, its goals, and its vision."

The spirit of alliance deems necessary the recognition and appreciation of Türkiye's multidimensional struggle by its allies. This struggle seeks regional and global stability while bolstering its national security, which should be a fundamental priority for all nations," he added.