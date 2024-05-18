The Philippines will "vigorously defend what is ours", President Ferdinand Marcos has said, as Manila's maritime row with Beijing over the South China Sea escalates.

Marcos told on Saturday at the Philippine Military Academy graduation ceremony that the Southeast Asian country faced "a blatant disregard of internationally accepted principles".

His remarks follow a series of incidents involving Philippine and Chinese vessels near disputed reefs in the South China Sea that have strained diplomatic ties.

Marcos ordered the graduates to "keep our people safe in their homes, our territory secure, our defences against threats strong, and our democracy stable".

"Against intruders who have been disrespecting our territorial integrity, we will vigorously defend what is ours," Marcos said in the speech, which did not specifically mention China.

China Coast Guard vessels have used water cannons against Philippine boats several times in recent months in the contested waters, where there have also been collisions.

'Law and responsibility'