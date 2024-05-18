Slovakia's health minister said the prognosis for Prime Minister Robert Fico was "positive" after an assassination attempt, while the suspected gunman appeared in court for the first time.

Fico has been in hospital since Wednesday when a lone gunman shot him four times, including in the abdomen.

He underwent a five-hour surgery on Wednesday and a two-hour surgery on Friday, both at a hospital in the central Slovak city of Banska Bystrica.

"Yesterday's surgery, which took two hours, contributed to a positive prognosis of the prime minister's health condition," Minister Zuzana Dolinkova told reporters.

"The prime minister's condition is stable, but despite this it's still serious," she added.

The suspected gunman, identified by Slovak media as 71-year-old poet Juraj Cintula, arrived in a special penal court in Pezinok northeast of the capital Bratislava on Saturday morning.

The court is considering a prosecutor's request made Friday that Cintula be placed in pre-trial detention after he had been charged with a premeditated murder attempt.

Cintula fired five shots at Fico and hit him four times as the prime minister was walking towards his supporters after a government meeting in the central mining town of Handlova.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said earlier that if one of the shots "went just a few centimetres higher, it would have hit the prime minister's liver".

Defence minister and deputy premier Robert Kalinak, Fico's closest political ally, said the prime minister was conscious and his condition allowed him to recover.

"I don't think he could be taken to Bratislava in the coming days, his condition is still serious," he told reporters.

The 59-year-old Fico took office in O ctober after his centrist populist Smer party won a general election.