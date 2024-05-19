BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South Korea plans to partially lift short-selling ban in June
South Korea in November prohibited short selling of stocks in the domestic market until June 2024, after it found illegal trading by two foreign firms.
South Korea plans to partially lift short-selling ban in June
"My personal ambition or plan, is to partially resume short-selling practices sometime in June," the governor of the Financial Supervisory Service said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 19, 2024

South Korea's financial watchdog plans to partially lift a ban on stock short-selling sometime in June, Yonhap News has reported, citing Lee Bok-hyun, the head of the regulator.

South Korea in November prohibited short selling of stocks in the domestic market until June 2024, after it found illegal trading by two foreign firms. It has launched a special investigation to look into trading practices at other banks.

Recommended

"My personal ambition or plan, is to partially resume short-selling practices sometime in June," Lee, the governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, told reporters on the sidelines of meetings with offshore investors in New York, Yonhap said.

RelatedNorth Korean hackers stole data from South Korea court computers: police
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy