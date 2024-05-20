TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM, Pakistani PM discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Hakan Fidan, during his two-day official visit to Pakistan, discusses bilateral relations and international developments with top Pakistani officials.
Türkiye and Pakistan have maintained close ties based on friendship and brotherhood since Pakistan's independence in 1947. / Photo: AA Archive
May 20, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior government officials.

In an X post, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Fidan had a meeting with Sharif in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Monday.

The Turkish minister also met Yousuf Raza Gilani, the chairman of Pakistan's Senate, the upper house of parliament.

After official talks, he met with Turkish businesspeople and institutional representatives at the country's embassy in Islamabad.

Earlier, Fidan discussed several issues with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and held a joint news conference.

Two-day official visit

Fidan arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and international developments.

Türkiye and Pakistan have maintained close ties based on friendship and brotherhood since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

The relations between the two countries have been institutionalised by establishing the High-Level Cooperation Council in 2009, later upgraded to the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the foreign ministry said on its website.

