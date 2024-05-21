US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he was unsure whether Israel was ready to make compromises to reach a deal to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia, notably on a pathway to an independent state of Palestine.

His frank assessment came after Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor, visited both countries and briefed hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the "potential" of the possible deal.

But Blinken, who has repeatedly shuttled between the two countries since the October 7, acknowledged doubts about whether Netanyahu and his hard-right government would meet Saudi demands if the normalisation issue became more than "hypothetical."

"I can't tell you whether Israel — whether it's the prime minister or the country as a whole — is prepared to do in this moment what would be necessary to actually realise normalisation," Blinken told a Senate committee on Tuesday.

"Because that requires an end to (the war in) Gaza and that requires a credible pathway to a Palestinian state," he said.

'Agreement within reach'

Both Netanyahu and then US president Donald Trump hailed Israel's 2020 normalisation with three Arab states — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco — as a signature achievement.

US and Israeli leaders see Saudi Arabia as a much bigger prize as the country is the home to Islam's two holiest sites.

But Saudi Arabia, in return for a deal, wants progress on a Palestinian state — an idea resisted by years by Netanyahu and his extremist ministers.