More than a dozen of the world's leading artificial intelligence firms pledged at a global summit to develop and use their technology safely, as concern rises over the lack of safeguards for ChatGPT-style AI systems.

Fourteen companies, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics, sprawling tech giant Naver and America's Google and IBM, agreed on Wednesday, the final day of the Seoul summit. to "minimise risks" as they push the cutting-edge field forward.

"We commit to continuing to advance research endeavors to promote responsible development of AI models," they said in the Seoul AI Business Pledge.

The companies also promised to "minimise risks, and enable robust evaluations of capabilities and safety".

The two-day summit, co-hosted by South Korea and Britain, gathered top officials from global AI companies such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind to find ways to ensure the safe use of the technology.

Their commitment builds on the consensus reached at the inaugural global AI safety summit at Bletchley Park in Britain last year.