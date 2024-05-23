TÜRKİYE
Turkish Cuisine Week showcases local delicacies in Türkiye, across globe
Turkish cuisine is one of the world's top cuisines, and Cuisine Week is marked globally every year in May with events and presentations at home and abroad.
The week is being organised under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan. / Photo: AA Archive
May 23, 2024

Turkish traditional foods are promoted simultaneously in different cities around the world as part of the Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote the country's rich gastronomy.

Events will be held from May 21-27 at embassies and culture centers worldwide, along with celebrations in a number of Turkish cities.

As part of the week, Aegean delicacies are being showcased at Türkiye's Embassy in London.

Dishes of Türkiye's Aegean region were introduced at events in the French capital Paris and the North Macedonian capital Skopje.

Türkiye’s Embassy in Zambia's capital Lusaka also inaugurated the week.

The Turkish Embassy in Cairo held a Turkish breakfast event to mark the week.

World-class cousine

Elsewhere, Turkish provinces including Kayseri, Zonguldak, Kutahya, Edirne, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Bursa and Trabzon have hosted events to celebrate the week.

The events are being organised under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan, and supported by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Turkish cuisine is one of the world's top cuisines, and the cuisine week is marked globally every year in May with events and presentations at home and abroad.

2024 marks the 3rd year of the Turkish Cuisine Week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
