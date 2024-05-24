Friday, May 24, 2024

1725 GMT — Aid access to Gaza is extremely limited with less than 1,000 truckloads of humanitarian assistance entering the enclave since May 7, the United Nations has said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that between May 7 and May 23, only 906 truckloads entered the enclave of 2.3 million people, where famine looms amid Israel's Gaza war.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said about 800 of those truckloads were food supplies.

OCHA said 143 truckloads passed through the Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing in Gaza's south, while in Gaza's north 62 passed through the Erez crossing and 604 via Erez West. It said 97 truckloads have come through a US-built floating pier in central Gaza that began operating a week ago.

More updates 👇

1824 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli tank, military sites

Hezbollah has said that it targeted an Israeli tank and military positions near the Lebanese border, resulting in casualties among soldiers.

The group claimed responsibility for attacks on the border outpost headquarters at the Israeli Dovive Barracks and a building housing an intelligence force in the Al-Manara settlement in northern Israel.

Hezbollah also reported an earlier attack on a Merkava tank in the Shatula forest near the Metula settlement in northern Israel.

1805 GMT — ICJ ruling 'important,' expects Israel to implement order: Norway

The Friday's ruling that ordered Israel to halt its military onslaught on Rafah, southern Gaza is "important" and Norway expects Israel to implement it, the Nordic country's foreign minister has said.

"Today's ruling from the International Court of Justice is important," Espen Barth Eide told Anadolu, saying the court reinforced the previously ordered measures that "Israel must abide by."

1756 GMT — Israel 'must comply' with ICJ ruling on Rafah: Amnesty

Amnesty International has said that Israel "must comply" with the International Court of Justice order calling it to immediately halt military operations in Rafah, southern Gaza.

"With this order, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the UN’s principal court – has made it crystal clear: the Israeli authorities must completely halt military operations in Rafah, as any ongoing military action could constitute an underlying act of genocide," a statement from the right group quoted its Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Heba Morayef as saying.

"Unequivocally, the ground incursion and the associated mass forced displacement it has caused, pose further irreparable risk to the rights of the Palestinian people protected under the Genocide Convention and further threaten their physical destruction in whole or in part," Morayef added.

1702 GMT — Türkiye expects 'swift' implementation of ICJ ruling on Rafah

Türkiye has said Ankara expects the implementation of the International Court of Justice order for Israel to halt its attacks in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Welcoming the order, a Foreign Ministry statement said: "No country in the world is above the law. We expect all the decisions taken by the Court to be swiftly implemented by Israel. To achieve this, we invite the UN Security Council to do its part."

1727 GMT — Gaza death toll hits 35,857 as Israel intensifies bombings

The Palestinian death toll has climbed to 35,857 amid relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

At least 80,293 people have also been injured in the Israeli offensive, the ministry added in a statement.

1646 GMT — Tel Aviv won't change Rafah course: Israel war cabinet member

Benny Gantz, one of three members of Israel’s War Cabinet, indicated his country’s military won’t change its conduct in Rafah despite an order from the top UN court to halt the widening offensive there.

Gantz said Israel "set out on a just and necessary campaign following the brutal massacre of its citizens," which included sending troops into Rafah.

"We will continue operating in accordance with international law wherever we might operate while safeguarding to the best extent possible the civilian population," Gantz said.

1642 GMT — Egypt, US agree to send aid to Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi agreed in a call with his US counterpart Joe Biden to allow UN aid through the crucial Kerem Shalom crossing to conflict-torn Gaza, the White House has said.

"President Biden welcomed the commitment from President Sisi to permit the flow of UN-provided humanitarian assistance" through the crossing, it said in a readout of the call, adding: "This will help save lives."

1633 GMT — All parties should follow international law: Canada

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, reacting to the International Court of Justice's order to Israel to halt an assault on Rafah, said she expected all parties to follow international law.

Freeland made her comments in a call to reporters from a Group of Seven meeting in Italy.

1549 GMT — EU discusses possible role in monitoring Gaza border crossing

The European Union is studying whether it could play a role in monitoring the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt after Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave ends, officials said Friday.

"We received demarches from different parties including Israel whether we could study the possibility to reopen it (the EU mission)," a high-ranking EU official said.

"Obviously this would not be in the current circumstances, not in war circumstances. We are talking about the future," the official said.

1532 GMT — Belgium calls for 'immediate' implementation of ICJ ruling on Rafah offensive

Belgium’s foreign minister has called for the “immediate” implementation of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling for Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza.

"The violence and human suffering in Gaza must stop. We call for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and negotiations for two States," Hadja Lahbib said on X.

1441 GMT — EU faces dilemma whether to support Israel or uphold int'l law: Borrell

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that the EU has to choose between respecting the EU's support for international institutions or its support for Israel.

"What is going to be the answer to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that has been issued today, what is going to be our position. We will have to choose between our support to international institutions of the rule of law or our support to Israel," he said at an event in Florence.

1436 GMT — Hamas hails ICJ order for Israel to halt Rafah assault

Hamas has hailed the UN top court's ruling for Israel to immediately halt its Rafah assault but criticised its decision to exclude the rest of war-torn Gaza from the order.

The Palestinian resistance group "welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice", it said in a statement, adding, however, that it expected the ICJ ruling to "put an end to the aggression and genocide against our people throughout Gaza, and not just in Rafah".

1426 GMT — ICJ ruling shows consensus against Israel's Gaza war: Palestine

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the World Court's order for Israel to halt its operations in the city of Rafah, saying it represents an international consensus to end the war in Gaza, presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh has told Reuters.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, also issued a statement welcoming the decision but told Reuters that it fell short of recognising that other parts of the enclave are under attack.

"We believe it is not enough since the occupation's aggression across the Gaza Strip, especially in northern Gaza, is just as brutal and dangerous," senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.

1415 GMT — ICJ's order is binding and Israel must adhere to it: South Africa

South Africa's Department of International Relations has hailed as ground-breaking a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Pretoria stated that the ICJ's order is binding and Israel must adhere to it.

"We will be approaching the UN Security Council with this order," it said.

1413 GMT — Netanyahu to address US Congress 'soon,': House speaker

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of US Congress "soon," House Speaker Mike Johnson has said.

"Tonight, I’m happy to announce something else to you: that we will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress," Johnson said on Thursday during a speech marking Israel’s independence, hosted by the Israeli Embassy.

"This will be a timely and, I think, a very strong show of support to the Israeli government in their time of greatest need," Johnson added.

1359 GMT — Israeli PM to consult ministers after ICJ order to halt Rafah offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said he would consult senior ministers by phone after the UN's top court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the Gaza city of Rafah.

1342 GMT — Israel must keep Rafah crossing open for 'unhindered' aid: ICJ

The top UN court has ordered Israel to keep open the Rafah crossing to ensure the "unhindered" access of humanitarian aid.

Israel must "maintain open the Rafah crossing for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance", the ICJ said in a hotly awaited ruling.

1328 GMT — ICJ orders Israel to stop its military assault on Gaza's Rafah

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah.

The World Court said that the humanitarian situation in Rafah has "deteriorated further" since the last court order, classifying the situation as "disastrous."

South Africa had urged the International Court of Justice to order an "immediate" stop to Israel's campaign, including in the southern area of Rafah, and facilitate access of humanitarian aid.

The International Court of Justice has no police to enforce its rulings, even though they are considered legally binding.

1209 GMT — Situation in Gaza is 'catastrophic and disastrous': Germany

Germany has pressed Israel to urgently allow the entry and distribution of more humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner said the situation in Gaza was "catastrophic and disastrous."