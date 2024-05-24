Israeli forces have stepped up attacks on Gaza, residents and medics said, with heavy fighting reported in Jabalia in the north and tanks pushing further into Rafah in the south.

Medics said on Friday at least five Palestinians were killed when houses were hit in Jabalia and more were believed to be trapped under rubble, but that the area could not be reached due to the intensity of the bombardment.

In the southern city of Rafah bordering Egypt, where an escalating Israeli assault has sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing from what was one of the few remaining places of refuge, residents reported explosions and smoke rising in the distance as tanks advanced further into the eastern district of Jneina.

Judges at the UN's top court were due to rule later in the day on South Africa's request to order Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and withdraw from Gaza, in part of a wider case accusing Israel of genocide.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza following a Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and saw more than 250 hostages seized, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's brutal offensive has killed more than 35,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.