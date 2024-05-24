WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel intensifies attacks in northern Gaza, tanks advance deep into Rafah
Israeli attacks across Gaza have caused a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing their homes, and have now cut off the main access routes for aid, raising the risk of famine.
Israel intensifies attacks in northern Gaza, tanks advance deep into Rafah
Israel had said its forces cleared Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, months earlier in the war. / Photo: AA
May 24, 2024

Israeli forces have stepped up attacks on Gaza, residents and medics said, with heavy fighting reported in Jabalia in the north and tanks pushing further into Rafah in the south.

Medics said on Friday at least five Palestinians were killed when houses were hit in Jabalia and more were believed to be trapped under rubble, but that the area could not be reached due to the intensity of the bombardment.

In the southern city of Rafah bordering Egypt, where an escalating Israeli assault has sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing from what was one of the few remaining places of refuge, residents reported explosions and smoke rising in the distance as tanks advanced further into the eastern district of Jneina.

Judges at the UN's top court were due to rule later in the day on South Africa's request to order Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and withdraw from Gaza, in part of a wider case accusing Israel of genocide.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza following a Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and saw more than 250 hostages seized, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel's brutal offensive has killed more than 35,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

RelatedAs Israel insists on Rafah offensive, voices of reason call for peace
Recommended

Shops, property razed

Israel had said its forces cleared Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, months earlier in the war.

But it returned there this month saying it needed to prevent resistance groups from regrouping, and the area has seen intense fighting in recent weeks.

Residents said on Friday tanks had destroyed the local market and bulldozers continued to raze shops and property in Jabalia's narrow alleys. Hamas's armed wing said its fighters had engaged three tanks there.

Tanks also advanced close to the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital, where medics said Israeli fire had caused the suspension of operations at the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal