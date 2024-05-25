TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expresses concern over 'escalation of fighting' in Myanmar
Escalating violence in the conflict-torn country’s Rakhine State has forced 45,000 minority Rohingya to flee to an area near the border with Bangladesh, UN reports show.
The ministry called call on the warring sides to "respect international law and international humanitarian law". / Others
May 25, 2024

Türkiye has expressed great concern over the recent "escalation of fighting in Myanmar" and the consequent rise in civilian casualties, where the military seized power in 2021.

"We have been following with great concern the escalation of fighting and the increasing civilian loss of life in Myanmar in recent months," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye said in a statement on X on Saturday.

"We are deeply troubled by the reports of atrocities against civilians in Rakhine State, particularly Rohingya Muslims, and the violations that have resulted in the forced displacement of tens of thousands of people."

Escalating violence in the conflict-torn country’s Rakhine State has forced another 45,000 minority Rohingya to flee to an area near the border with Bangladesh, according to the UN.

Over 1 million Rohingya are already in the country, having fled past purges.

The ministry called call on the warring sides to "respect international law and international humanitarian law; to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure; to refrain from actions that could escalate ethnic or religious conflict, including forced recruitment; and to allow access to the region for the immediate and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
