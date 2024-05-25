Türkiye has expressed great concern over the recent "escalation of fighting in Myanmar" and the consequent rise in civilian casualties, where the military seized power in 2021.

"We have been following with great concern the escalation of fighting and the increasing civilian loss of life in Myanmar in recent months," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye said in a statement on X on Saturday.

"We are deeply troubled by the reports of atrocities against civilians in Rakhine State, particularly Rohingya Muslims, and the violations that have resulted in the forced displacement of tens of thousands of people."