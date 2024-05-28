Egypt has stepped up efforts to restart talks aiming to secure a truce in Israel's war on Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange, state-linked Al-Qahera News said.

Negotiations involving Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators have been at a stalemate since early May when Israel sent ground forces into the southern Gaza city of Rafah and seized the Palestinian side of the nearby border crossing with Egypt.

Al-Qahera News said on Tuesday that Cairo had "intensified efforts to relaunch" negotiations for a "truce and a detainee exchange deal".

"We have informed all concerned parties that Israel's insistence on committing massacres and escalating in the Palestinian city of Rafah weakens negotiation tracks and will lead to dire consequences," it quoted a high-level source as saying.

Related Fresh Israeli strikes on Rafah tents kill, injure dozens of Palestinians

'New flagrant violation'