BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Swiss NGO sees surge in smuggling of Africa's gold; 66.5% ends up in Dubai
Swissaid says 321-474 tonnes of African gold produced through artisanal and small-scale mining goes undeclared each year, representing an estimated value of between $24-$35 billion.
Swiss NGO sees surge in smuggling of Africa's gold; 66.5% ends up in Dubai
A worker pours gold at the AngloGold Ashanti mine at Obuasi, Ghana, October 23, 2003. / Photo: Reuters
May 30, 2024

Billions of dollars' worth of gold is smuggled out of Africa each year, much of it bound for Dubai before it is legally re-exported to other countries, a Swiss NGO has said.

Development NGO Swissaid published a report on Thursday, saying that 321-474 tonnes of African gold produced through artisanal and small-scale mining goes undeclared each year, representing a value of between $24-$35 billion.

Africa is the world's main gold-producing continent, with Ghana, South Africa, Mali and Burkina Faso leading production in 2022.

According to the NGO, smuggling of African gold is on the rise, having "more than doubled between 2012 and 2022".

The NGO said the precious metal was "a source of income for millions of artisanal miners, the main source of revenue for many governments, a means of financing armed groups, and the cause of serious human rights violations and environmental degradation".

The report singled out Dubai as an international hub for trade in African gold, which then makes its way to countries including Switzerland.

Recommended

The NGO estimates that in 2022, "66.5 percent (405 tonnes) of the gold imported into the UAE from Africa was smuggled out of African countries".

It arrives in Dubai by plane, "in hand luggage or in the hold, on scheduled flights or in private jets."

The emirate is home to gold refineries and thousands of precious metal and gemstone traders.

From there, African gold is sent mainly to Switzerland, its "second-largest importer", and also to India.

Under Swiss law, the last place where the gold is processed is its place of origin, so that gold arriving in Switzerland is not traced back to Africa, the NGO explained.

The report covers the period from 2012 to 2022 and is based on data collected from 54 African countries, cross-referencing gold production data with official export and import data.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions