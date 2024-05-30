"Every time I meet with our Arab friends, I feel a deep sense of affinity," Xi told delegates, saying "friendship between China and Chinese people and Arab countries and peoples originates from friendly exchanges along the ancient Silk Road".

Beijing would seek to deepen energy cooperation with Arab states, Xi told the gathering.

"China will further enhance strategic cooperation with the Arab side on oil and gas, and integrate supply security with market security," Xi said, adding, "China is ready to work with the Arab side on new energy technology R&D and equipment production."