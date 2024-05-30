A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims skidded and rolled into a deep gorge on a mountainous highway in India-administered Kashmir, killing at least 22 people, officials have said.

The crash happened in the Jammu region on Thursday when the bus plunged into the gorge. The cause of the bus crash was being investigated.

A medical officer in Akhnoor, Muhammad Saleem Khan, told Anadolu over the phone that 22 persons were brought dead to the hospital and around 69 were injured.

“Those critically injured have been taken to a government hospital in Jammu for specialised care and treatment,” the official said.

The bus was on its way from the Indian northern state of Uttar Pradesh to the Shiv Khori area of Reasi district in Jammu province.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the accident, saying she is pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu region.