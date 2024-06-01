Indians have began voting in the last round of a six-week-long national election that is a referendum on Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power.

The election is considered one of the most consequential in India's history.

If Modi wins, he'll be only the second Indian leader to retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first prime minister.

The seventh round of voting in 57 constituencies across seven states and one union territory will complete polling for all 543 seats in the powerful lower house of parliament.

Nearly 970 million voters — more than 10 percent of the world's population — were eligible to elect a new parliament for five years.

More than 8,300 candidates ran for the office.

Most polls show Modi and his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] leading over the broad opposition alliance that's challenging them, led by the Congress party.

The votes will be counted on Tuesday, with results expected by the end of the day.

Scorching summer temperatures with unusually high heatwaves have compounded voter fatigue in the majority-Hindu country, where unemployment and inflation are the main concerns for voters.

Nearly two dozen election officials died of suspected heatstroke in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the vote on Friday, authorities said.