Twenty people, including children, drowned when a boat sank during a river crossing in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, a provincial official said.

"A boat with women and children on board sank on Saturday morning at 7 am (0230 GMT) in the river in the Basawul area of Momand Dara district," Quraishi Badloon, the head of the province's information department, said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

He said five people survived the accident, the cause of which was being investigated.

The Nangarhar Information and Culture Department said the authorities had sent a medical team and ambulances to the area, in a message shared with media.