Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce announced on Saturday they will hold a signing ceremony with famed manager Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

The Yellow Canaries have been recently rumoured to be planning for the Portuguese coach to replace former manager Ismail Kartal, with whom they parted ways on Friday.

The 61-year-old Mourinho is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with the Turkish club, according to global sports media.