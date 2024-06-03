Sunday, June 2, 2024

1820 GMT — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sustainably improve the humanitarian aid and health care situation in Gaza.

In a phone call with Netanyahu, Scholz also expressed satisfaction with US President Joe Biden's three-stage cease-fire proposal, according to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit.

The two also exchanged views on the regional situation, as Scholz shared his concerns over it escalating into a wider conflict.

1937 GMT — Ultra-Orthodox protesters block Jerusalem roads before Israeli draft ruling

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters have blocked roads in Jerusalem as Israel's Supreme Court heard arguments in a landmark case challenging a controversial system of exemptions from military service granted to the religious community.

The court is looking at the legality of the exemptions, which have divided the country and threatened to collapse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Most Jewish men and women in Israel are required to serve mandatory military service at the age of 18.

However the politically powerful ultra-Orthodox have traditionally received exemptions if they are studying full-time in religious seminaries. These exemptions have infuriated the wider general public, especially as hundreds of soldiers have been killed in the Gaza war.

1822 GMT — Pan-Islamic group condemns Israeli bid to label UNRWA 'terrorist'

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israeli attempts to classify the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as a “terrorist organisation.”

In a statement, the pan-Islamic grouping “strongly denounced Israel’s illegal measures to undermine the status and role of the UNRWA through attempts to classify it as a ‘terrorist organisation’ and strip it of immunities and privileges granted to its employees.”

These attempts “come amid an escalation of direct attacks on the agency's facilities (in Gaza), which led to the killing of 192 of its employees,” it added.

1354 GMT –– Israel to accept truce plan if Hamas agrees as well: US

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said that if Hamas agrees to the deal to end the Gaza war, the US expects Israel to also accept the plan.

"This was an Israeli proposal. We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees to the proposal — as was transmitted to them, an Israeli proposal — then Israel would say yes," Kirby said in an interview on ABC News' "This Week" programme.

1345 GMT –– 80 Palestinian journalists detained by Israel since Oct. 7: NGO

Israel has detained 80 Palestinian journalists since the start of its onslaught on Gaza last October 7, a local nongovernmental organisation said.

Some 49 journalists remain in Israeli custody, including four women reporters, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

“The occupation authorities escalate its policy of arresting journalists, alongside threats, physical assaults, and ongoing legal proceedings,” it added.

The NGO warned that the detained journalists “are subjected to retaliatory and punitive measures, including torture, humiliation, starvation, and systematic medical negligence."

1242 GMT –– Malaysia backs ceasefire in Gaza, Biden's 3-stage plan

Malaysia has said it "welcomes and supports" any proposal aimed at achieving an "immediate and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza, including US President Joe Biden's recently announced three-stage plan.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Malaysia "firmly believes Palestinians must be granted the full right to self-determination and dignity, national independence and sovereignty, and the right to freedom of movement," the daily Malay Mail reported.

“The conflict has challenged our very conscience as human beings and tested our courage to confront and condemn acts of genocide,” the minister was quoted as saying by the Malaysian daily.

1338 GMT –– Iraq welcomes Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan

Iraq has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap proposal laid out by Biden.

“We call for an end to the Israeli aggression, and urge the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and halt the severe violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also called on the Palestinians “to engage constructively with the proposed initiatives to safeguard their rights and legitimate aspirations".

On Friday, Biden said Israel presented a 3-phase deal that would end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal Palestinian enclave.

1236 GMT –– Explosion hits Israeli Defence Ministry garage in Tel Aviv

An explosion has occurred inside a garage in the Israeli Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

The explosion was caused by a makeshift weapon hurled by an Israeli soldier at the ministry’s parking lot, Israel Hayom newspaper said.

No injuries were reported and the soldier was arrested by Israeli police.

1207 GMT –– Israeli forces detain more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army has detained at least 10 Palestinians from areas across the occupied West Bank.

According to a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since October 7, 2023 to 8,985.

The arrests mainly took place in the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Hebron, and Bethlehem.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, the Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties, the statement also said.

Earlier on Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the Israeli army arrested six Palestinians from the same family, including a woman, during its storming of the town of Beitunia west of Ramallah.

1151 GMT –– Qatar condemns Israeli plans to dismantle UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Qatar has condemned Israel's attempt to dismantle the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and classify it as a "terrorist organisation.”

This attempt is “an extension of the systematic campaign aimed at dismantling the agency at a time when the need for its humanitarian services is dire due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It renewed calls for the international community “to stand firmly in the face of Israeli plans aimed at liquidating the agency and depriving millions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon of its necessary services.”

Qatar reiterated its full support for the UN refugee agency, “based on its firm and steadfast position on the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people."

1149 GMT –– Two civilians killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

At least two civilians have been killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, according to local media.

The fatalities occurred when fighter jets struck a house in the border town of Houla, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The broadcaster reported Israeli artillery shelling in the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Naqoura, Al-Dhahira, and Yarine.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

1134 GMT –– UAE's president, Qatar's emir discuss Gaza proposal