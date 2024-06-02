An Anadolu photojournalist faced police violence while covering pro-Palestinian protests in Brooklyn, New York, as shown by video of the incidents.

Fatih Aktas experienced police brutality on Friday as he was trying to capture images of the New York Police Department’s violent response to the protesters.

Footage taken by another journalist shows Aktas being forcefully shoved by a police officer while attempting to photograph the protests, causing him to fall hard to the ground.

"While I was trying to capture the police intervention in the protests, a police officer strongly pushed me backward," Aktas said. "To avoid damaging my camera, I had to fall on my back, hitting my elbow hard on the ground."

Aktas said that with the help of another police officer and his colleagues, he got back on his feet and continued his work, not noticing his injuries due to the heat of the moment. After the protests he saw bruising on his elbow and felt pain.

"I could have hit my head on the ground at that moment, which could have had more severe consequences. I also experienced the violent police intervention against the peaceful protesters," he said.