Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed the West's delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine, arguing Moscow could arm other countries with similar weapons to attack Western targets.

Wednesday's comment — which Putin made at a rare press conference with foreign news outlets including Anadolu Agency — came after several Western countries including the United States gave Ukraine the green light to strike targets inside Russia, a move Moscow has called a grave miscalculation.

"If someone thinks it is possible to supply such weapons to a warzone to attack our territory and create problems for us, why don't we have the right to supply weapons of the same class to regions of the world where there will be strikes on sensitive facilities of those (Western) countries," Putin said.

"That is, the response can be asymmetric. We will think about it," he told reporters.

Putin dismissed as "bollocks" suggestions Russia planned to attack NATO members.

"There is no need to look for some imperial ambitions of ours. There are none," he said.

Putin warned that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine were "a very negative step", saying that donors were "controlling" the weapons.

The Russian leader singled out Germany for particular criticism, saying that when the first German-supplied tanks "appeared on Ukrainian soil, it provoked a moral and ethical shock in Russia" because of the legacy of World War II.

Referring to German authorities, he said: "When they say that there will be more missiles which will hit targets on Russian territory, this definitively destroys Russian-German relations."

'Irrecoverable losses'

Sitting opposite representatives from news outlets, Putin repeated that his country "did not start the war against Ukraine", instead blaming a pro-Western revolution in 2014.

"Everyone thinks that Russia started the war in Ukraine. I would like to emphasise that nobody in the West, in Europe, wants to remember how this tragedy started," Putin said.

He declined to give the number of Russia's battlefield losses in the more than two-year conflict.