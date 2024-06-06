More money is pouring into solar power than all other electricity sources combined, with investments set to reach half a trillion dollars this year, the world's top energy research body said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast in a report Thursday that global investment in clean energy this year will hit $2 trillion, twice the amount going to fossil fuels.

It said combined investment in renewable power and grids overtook the amount spent on fossil fuels for the first time in 2023.

"Clean energy investment is setting new records even in challenging economic conditions, highlighting the momentum behind the new global energy economy," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement accompanying the agency's annual World Energy Investment report.

Companies and governments worldwide are raising spending on clean energy production to reduce the carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels that are driving deadly climate crisis.

The report said improving supply chains and lower costs were driving up investment in forms of so-called clean energy, which include solar panels, wind turbines, electric cars and heat pumps, as well as nucl ear power generation.

Combined investment in renewables and nuclear for electricity generation is now set to reach 10 times the amount going to fossil-fuel power, led by solar, with China investing the biggest share.