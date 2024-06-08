Türkiye’s second space traveller Tuva Cihangir Atasever will lift off from the US state of New Mexico early for a suborbital research flight aboard the Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity.

Atasever will serve as a research astronaut aboard the spacecraft's final flight, designated Galactic 07.

The blastoff will be at 0230GMT on Saturday with a total of six crew members, also including three astronauts — two American and one Italian — and two pilots.

The flight is expected to last about 70 minutes, with the VSS Unity to reach an altitude of roughly 13,700 metres on a carrier aircraft. It will then activate its hybrid propulsion system to rise to approximately 90 kilometres.

Atasever will conduct seven scientific experiments under microgravity conditions during the roughly three-minute free-fall phase.

US-based space tourism firm Virgin Galactic announced in May that it had opened a new facility in Southern California to produce next-generation Delta spacecraft, which can perform eight missions a month.

Scientific experiments

Atasever will wear a modified astronaut suit equipped for three experiments, including the "Beacon" brain imaging experiment.

This experiment uses a near-infrared spectroscopy device on his head to examine blood flow in the brain's prefrontal cortex and cerebrospinal fluid dynamics.