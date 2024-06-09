Bulgarians have started voting for a sixth time in three years, with hopes for change expected to be quashed in the Balkan country.

As support for a reformist coalition has plunged, former prime minister Boyko Borisov's conservative GERB party looks set to emerge strengthened on Sunday's election as the major political player in the EU's poorest member.

After massive anti-corruption protests in 2020 brought down Borisov following close to a decade in power, GERB is however expected to continue to struggle to find partners to govern, with analysts seeing high chances for yet another snap election in the autumn.

Amid the worst instability since the end of communism, reforms necessary to unlock EU funding and integrate fully into the Schengen area of free movement could be delayed further, according to Mario Bikarski, senior Eastern and Central Europe analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

'At end of my patience'

The vote is being held alongside EU elections, where similar results are anticipated with reformists having lost significant ground.

Polling stations opened on Sunday at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) and will close at 8:00 pm with low turnout expected amid voter apathy.

"Elections? When are they again?" asked dentist Stefan Dinev, 39. "I have always voted, but I'm at the end of my patience."

Eve-of-ballot opinion polls show GERB well ahead, with about 25 percent of the vote.

"The state is plunged into chaos... Bulgaria has never been so unstable, nor Europe so insecure," Borisov, 64, said at a rally in Sofia, referring to the war in Ukraine.

Voters are expected to punish Borisov's partners in the outgoing government, the liberal reformist PP-DB, for having agreed to work with GERB after accusing Borisov's past governments of corruption.