A former head of the Israeli army’s Operations Division has rebuked the Benjamin Netanyahu's government war in Gaza, proposing a groundbreaking resolution for a hostage situation

“Only a hostage swap deal can return the hostages,” Israel Ziv said in an interview with Radio 103 FM on Sunday.

“There is no greater picture of victory than this for Israel at home and abroad, and for everyone searching for victory in the war,” he added.

He said any hostage swap deal must be part of a comprehensive agreement to end the Gaza war.

“This time, it is more in Israel's interest than Hamas,” he noted.

Disapproving Netanyahu's government

Ziv criticised the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's policy of continuing its war on Gaza.

"We're facing an existential threat in the north,” he said, in reference to cross-border attacks with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.